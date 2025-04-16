Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52, Zacks reports. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.50%.
Alcoa Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of AA stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $25.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,978,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,448,180. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.25. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $47.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Alcoa Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently -250.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Alcoa
Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.
