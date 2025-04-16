Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52, Zacks reports. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.50%.

Alcoa Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of AA stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $25.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,978,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,448,180. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.25. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $47.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alcoa to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

