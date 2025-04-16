Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading 7.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) was up 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $115.94 and last traded at $115.68. Approximately 17,203,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 20,526,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.73.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.36.

The stock has a market cap of $266.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.74.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

