Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CEO Sells $1,719,000.00 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) CEO John E. Kao sold 90,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $1,719,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,003,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,259,210. The trade was a 4.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alignment Healthcare stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,997,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,352. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.32. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $21.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,622,000 after acquiring an additional 20,731 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 144.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 114,191 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,875,000 after acquiring an additional 32,839 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 1,335.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 180,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 249.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 205,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.61.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

