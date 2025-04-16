Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CEO Sells $1,719,000.00 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) CEO John E. Kao sold 90,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $1,719,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,003,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,259,210. The trade was a 4.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance
Alignment Healthcare stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,997,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,352. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.32. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $21.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,622,000 after acquiring an additional 20,731 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 144.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 114,191 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,875,000 after acquiring an additional 32,839 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 1,335.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 180,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 249.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 205,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Alignment Healthcare Company Profile
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.
See Also
