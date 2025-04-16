AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ) Trading 1.4% Higher – What’s Next?

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.05 and last traded at $33.97. Approximately 11,018 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 17,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.51.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.04. The stock has a market cap of $143.69 million, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.67.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (JANT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JANT was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

