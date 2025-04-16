AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ) Trading 1.4% Higher – What’s Next?

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.05 and last traded at $33.97. Approximately 11,018 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 17,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.51.
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.04. The stock has a market cap of $143.69 million, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.67.
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF Company Profile
The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (JANT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JANT was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.