Ally Financial (ALLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ally Financial will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter.

Ally Financial last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ally Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ally Financial stock opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $45.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.41.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rhodes acquired 25,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,033.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,033.06. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson bought 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $753,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 202,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,002,235.25. This represents a 10.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

