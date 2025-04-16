Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.61 and last traded at C$2.58, with a volume of 649027 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley raised Almonty Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Almonty Industries Stock Up 5.7 %

Insider Activity

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.30. The firm has a market cap of C$757.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.11, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

In related news, Director Michael Lewis Black acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,520.00. Also, Senior Officer Marion Mcgrath sold 31,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total value of C$60,040.00. Insiders sold 80,600 shares of company stock worth $164,560 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

About Almonty Industries

Almonty Industries Inc is engaged in the mining, processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Los Santos tungsten mine located near Salamanca, Spain (the ‘Los Santos Mine’), the processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine in Covilha, Castelo Branco, Portugal (the ‘Panasqueira Mine’), the evaluation of its Valtreixal tin and tungsten mine project located in Western Spain in the province of Zamora (the ‘Valtreixal Mine’), as well as the evaluation and expected re-opening of its Sangdong tungsten mine project located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea (the ‘Sangdong Mine’).

