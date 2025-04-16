Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO) Short Interest Up 785.7% in March

Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 785.7% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Altair International Trading Down 4.8 %
Altair International stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05. Altair International has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.10.
About Altair International
