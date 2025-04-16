Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.44.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 85,936 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Altice USA in the third quarter valued at $27,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 41,868 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 120.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,527,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 834,030 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $2.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.65. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Analysts expect that Altice USA will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

