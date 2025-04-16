Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.44.
Separately, Raymond James upgraded Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.
Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $2.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.65. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58.
Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Analysts expect that Altice USA will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.
