Altimeter Growth (OTCMKTS:AGCUU) Stock Price Down 12.5% – Here’s What Happened

Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU – Get Free Report) was down 12.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.87 and last traded at $11.87. Approximately 150,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 99,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87.
Altimeter Growth Company Profile
Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.
