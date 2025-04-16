Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading 0.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $187.44 and last traded at $185.25. 15,784,967 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 41,509,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.87.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $273.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

