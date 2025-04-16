Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Baird R W

Baird R W cut shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Ameresco Stock Down 4.8 %

AMRC stock opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $39.68.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $532.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.31 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 5.68%. Equities analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $33,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at $171,526.46. The trade was a 24.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.27 per share, for a total transaction of $231,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 978,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,071,974.26. This trade represents a 2.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 80,808 shares of company stock valued at $785,274 and have sold 40,085 shares valued at $843,378. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 421,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 196,776 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 204.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 39,773 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 22,197 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,184,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,767,000 after purchasing an additional 37,359 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Ameresco by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 225,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 54,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

