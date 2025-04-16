American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Cut by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,164,851,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,176,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,516,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437,602 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,246,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 456.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,124,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,269,000 after purchasing an additional 922,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,164,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,295,000 after purchasing an additional 742,632 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $3,000,283.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,631.20. This trade represents a 20.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $217.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $170.46 and a one year high of $243.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.67. The company has a market capitalization of $101.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

Get Our Latest Report on American Tower

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.