Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisors LLC

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 45,546 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $17,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter worth $2,277,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 464.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 396,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,808,000 after purchasing an additional 325,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $9,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $65.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.70. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Amphenol from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.90.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

