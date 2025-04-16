Analysts Set Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) PT at $15.39

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.61.

ALHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of ALHC opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $21.06.

In related news, CEO John E. Kao sold 90,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $1,280,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,183,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,065,513. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $461,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 415,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,665,456.34. This represents a 5.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,861,855 shares of company stock worth $29,006,912. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

