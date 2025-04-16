Analysts Set CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX) Price Target at $15.00

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

CRGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital cut shares of CARGO Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of CARGO Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CARGO Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CARGO Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair downgraded CARGO Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of CARGO Therapeutics stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.66. CARGO Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $25.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tree Management LLC purchased a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,293,000. TRV GP VI LLC purchased a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,924,000. TRV GP V LLC bought a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,051,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 80.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,469,000 after acquiring an additional 374,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in CARGO Therapeutics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,830,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,859,000 after acquiring an additional 155,259 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

