Analysts Set Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) PT at $94.75

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Melius raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Melius Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $76,628.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,951.04. This trade represents a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Dollar General by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $1,141,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $88.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.01 and a 200 day moving average of $78.28. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $147.87.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.18%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

