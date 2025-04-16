Analysts Set Expectations for TOMZ Q1 Earnings

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for TOMI Environmental Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TOMI Environmental Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TOMI Environmental Solutions’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Down 5.4 %

TOMZ opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 4.13. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.01.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions ( NASDAQ:TOMZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 million. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 31.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, engages in the provision of environmental solutions for indoor air and surface disinfection and decontamination in the United States and internationally. The company’s disinfection solutions include SteraPak portable disinfection systems, SteraMist select surface units, SteraMist environment systems, SteraMist total disinfection carts, SteraMist transport units, NV+ fogging disinfection and decontamination systems, SteraMist custom engineered systems, SteraMist Hybrid disinfection systems, SteraMist integrated systems, Stainless Steel 90-Degree applicators, SteraMist plasma decontamination chambers, and iHP Corporate Service Decontamination, which provides full room, equipment, facility, and emergency disinfection and decontamination services.

