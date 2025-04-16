Analysts Set Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Price Target at C$26.88

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POU shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$46.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Paramount Resources and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$16.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$18.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.71. The company has a market cap of C$2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$14.33 and a 1 year high of C$33.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.70%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rodrigo Sousa bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,365.76. Also, Director Dirk Jungé purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,595.90. Insiders have purchased 10,600 shares of company stock worth $164,838 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Resources Ltd is a Canadian energy company that explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company takes part in exploration and production in Alberta and British Columbia. Sales for Paramount’s products are priced in a multitude of markets that span the United States and Canada.

