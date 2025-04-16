Analysts Set Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Price Target at $5.49

Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.49.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $2.60 price target (down from $6.25) on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Vivid Seats from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.
NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. Vivid Seats has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.
