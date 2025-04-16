Anchor Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,109 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 930 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $313.00 to $302.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $391.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.72.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $255.64 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $423.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $326.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.03.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

