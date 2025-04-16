Anchor Investment Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,987 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 35.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 17,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,593,000 after purchasing an additional 489,436 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,972,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,886 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.30. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $27.06.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

