Anchor Investment Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Anchor Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,388 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $7,506,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth $201,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 25,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,065,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Intuit by 47.5% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of INTU opened at $594.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $591.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $617.08. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $714.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $640.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $713.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,021,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800. The trade was a 99.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total transaction of $4,999,510.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,849.72. This represents a 27.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,696 shares of company stock worth $14,347,731. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

