Anchor Investment Management LLC Has $431,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Anchor Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hiley Hunt Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.72 and a one year high of $79.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.66.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

