Anchor Investment Management LLC Sells 419 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Anchor Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $34.03.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.