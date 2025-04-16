Anchor Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Anchor Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,510,000. Five Pine Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,711,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 761,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,736,000 after buying an additional 44,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 42,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.98. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.1907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

