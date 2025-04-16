Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Short Interest Up 490.4% in March

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, an increase of 490.4% from the March 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Anglo American Stock Performance
Shares of NGLOY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 211,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,293. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97.
Anglo American Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on NGLOY
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Anglo American
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.