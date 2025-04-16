Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Short Interest Up 490.4% in March

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, an increase of 490.4% from the March 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Anglo American Stock Performance

Shares of NGLOY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 211,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,293. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Anglo American to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Anglo American from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Anglo American from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Anglo American from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NGLOY

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.