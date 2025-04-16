AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Up 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) were up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.90 and last traded at $46.34. Approximately 1,230,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,759,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AU

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AU. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 36.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.