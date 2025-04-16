APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,937 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.16% of APA worth $14,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APA. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in APA by 84.1% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in APA by 23.0% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 37,855 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on APA from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on APA from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on shares of APA and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of APA from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.47.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.74. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $33.41.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. APA had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 24.36%. Analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is 44.25%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

