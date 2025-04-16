AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Down 3.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $230.26 and last traded at $237.45. Approximately 2,016,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 5,766,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $245.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AppLovin from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.84.

Get AppLovin alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AppLovin

AppLovin Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 44,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.89, for a total transaction of $18,243,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,869,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,045,567.88. The trade was a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total transaction of $4,228,875.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 88,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,359,201.85. The trade was a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,900 shares of company stock valued at $106,401,841. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth $3,211,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth $2,811,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,643,000 after purchasing an additional 153,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.