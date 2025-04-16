Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Short Interest Down 46.2% in March

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the March 15th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Aptorum Group Trading Down 9.4 %

Shares of Aptorum Group stock opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. Aptorum Group has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $7.88.

About Aptorum Group

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.

