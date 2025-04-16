Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Short Interest Down 46.2% in March

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the March 15th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Aptorum Group Trading Down 9.4 %
Shares of Aptorum Group stock opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. Aptorum Group has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $7.88.
