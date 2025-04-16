Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Short Interest Down 87.5% in March

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Archer Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARHVF opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25. Archer has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

About Archer

Archer Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry in Norway, Argentina, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Platform Operations, Well Services, and Land Drilling. It provides oil tools, wireline services, and coil tubing and pumping services, as well as well construction and completion, well intervention and workover, slot recovery, well plug and abandonment, and surface, geothermal, and CCUS applications.

