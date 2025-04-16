Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Short Interest Down 87.5% in March

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Archer Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARHVF opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25. Archer has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.
About Archer
