Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Trading Up 8.3% – What’s Next?

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Free Report) was up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02). Approximately 6,206,478 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 2,982,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

Ariana Resources Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £25.82 million, a PE ratio of 49,629.63 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.99.

Get Ariana Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ariana Resources

In other news, insider Michael de Villiers purchased 1,783,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £17,833.33 ($23,601.55). Corporate insiders own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ariana Resources

Ariana Resources is an AIM-listed mineral exploration and development company with an exceptional track record of creating value for its shareholders through its interests in active mining projects and investments in exploration companies. Its current interests include being a gold producer in Türkiye, a major gold development project in Zimbabwe that will become the Company’s flagship project over time, and copper-gold exploration and development projects across the portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ariana Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ariana Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.