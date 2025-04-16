ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Price Target Lowered to $144.00 at Bank of America

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $180.00 to $144.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ARM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on ARM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.05.

Shares of ARM stock opened at $103.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.54. ARM has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $188.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in ARM by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,651,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,088,000 after buying an additional 860,716 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 4,506.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 808,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,774,000 after acquiring an additional 791,392 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of ARM by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,054,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,782,000 after acquiring an additional 464,719 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ARM in the 4th quarter valued at $51,901,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in ARM in the 4th quarter valued at $37,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

