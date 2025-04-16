Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS AMNF opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33. The firm has a market cap of $233.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.09.

Get Armanino Foods of Distinction alerts:

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 41.38% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Increases Dividend

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

(Get Free Report)

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.