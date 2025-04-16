Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, a growth of 84.4% from the March 15th total of 61,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascent Solar Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ascent Solar Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.39% of Ascent Solar Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ascent Solar Technologies Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of ASTI stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.37. 5,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,967. Ascent Solar Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc, a solar technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of photovoltaic solar modules in the United States. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. It serves agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

