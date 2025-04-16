Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of AWH stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.01. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $3.63.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million.
Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
