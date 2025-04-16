Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

Shares of AWH stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.01. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $3.63.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

About Aspira Women’s Health

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. ( NASDAQ:AWH Free Report ) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,898 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.90% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

