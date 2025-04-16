Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Short Interest Up 171.4% in March

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSIGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUSI opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. Aura Systems has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32.

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines worldwide. It offers mobile induction power systems, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications, and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in induction motor and mobile and remote power applications.

