Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Short Interest Up 171.4% in March

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Aura Systems Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AUSI opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. Aura Systems has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32.
Aura Systems Company Profile
