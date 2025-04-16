Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Short Interest Update

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the March 15th total of 76,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 786,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Aurora Mobile Price Performance

Shares of JG stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.02. 41,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,548. The company has a market cap of $48.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11. Aurora Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Mobile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aurora Mobile stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Aurora Mobile at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.

