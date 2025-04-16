Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 104,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of Autoliv worth $13,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Autoliv by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Autoliv by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALV shares. Pareto Securities cut Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.71.

Autoliv Stock Performance

ALV opened at $82.16 on Wednesday. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.49 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.47.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 6.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 34.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 1,289 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $127,391.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,013.86. The trade was a 17.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $178,839.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,218.59. This trade represents a 19.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,253 shares of company stock valued at $915,534 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

