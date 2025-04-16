Automotive Stocks To Watch Today – April 16th

NVIDIA, Tesla, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing are the three Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are equity securities issued by companies involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related components or services. Their performance typically reflects both industry-specific trends, such as technological advancements and supply chain management, and broader economic factors like consumer spending and economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded down $7.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.87. The stock had a trading volume of 155,487,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,664,990. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.20. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $195.95.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $4.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.07. 34,329,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,702,381. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.03. The company has a market cap of $804.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.58, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

NYSE:TSM traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,903,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,812,258. The company has a market capitalization of $791.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $125.78 and a twelve month high of $226.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.54.

