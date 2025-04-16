Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Acquires Shares of 2,115 DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in DaVita by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $146.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.64 and a 52 week high of $179.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. As a group, analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price target on DaVita in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

