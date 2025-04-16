Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Buys Shares of 34,230 Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,230 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 420.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In other news, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $7,958,987.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,533.40. This trade represents a 99.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Match Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

Match Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 574.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Match Group’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

