Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,828,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 1,815,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,749,000 after purchasing an additional 815,180 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1,010.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,557,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,057 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in NRG Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,414,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,614,000 after purchasing an additional 56,944 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,374,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,984,000 after purchasing an additional 41,094 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $97.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.46. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $117.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

