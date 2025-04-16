Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pamalican Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,915,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 43,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Bernstein Bank cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $759.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $964.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $557.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $653.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $748.60. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $525.99 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

