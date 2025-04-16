Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Takes Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Centene by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $62.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.53. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $40.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNC. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on Centene

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.