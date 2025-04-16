Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Azarga Metals Corp. (CVE:AZR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Azarga Metals Trading Up 11.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$1.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03.

About Azarga Metals

Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects. It holds interest in the Marg copper project located in the Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Azarga Metals Corp.

