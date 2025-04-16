B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP) Short Interest Up 247.4% in March

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 247.4% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RILYP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.97. 2,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,403. B. Riley Financial has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $20.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.11.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.