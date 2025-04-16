B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP) Short Interest Up 247.4% in March

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 247.4% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
B. Riley Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RILYP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.97. 2,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,403. B. Riley Financial has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $20.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.11.
B. Riley Financial Company Profile
