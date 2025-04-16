B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.24, but opened at $3.17. B2Gold shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 11,404,954 shares.

BTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cormark cut B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -16.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,010,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,204 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,186,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,335,000 after buying an additional 272,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,389,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,510,000 after buying an additional 130,638 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,658,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,436,000 after buying an additional 5,401,334 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in B2Gold by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,675,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,448,000 after buying an additional 2,799,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

