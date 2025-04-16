B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.31, but opened at $3.45. B2Gold shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 11,416,965 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BTG. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Cormark downgraded B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Securities cut B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Get B2Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Report on B2Gold

B2Gold Trading Up 2.0 %

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.67%.

Institutional Trading of B2Gold

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $40,192,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,658,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401,334 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,987,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,040 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 577.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,519,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,095 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in B2Gold by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,675,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.