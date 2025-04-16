Baird R W Downgrades Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) to Hold

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $376.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.42.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $335.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $312.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $262.32 and a 1-year high of $373.22.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total transaction of $301,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,608.75. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,632,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 181,073 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,214,000 after purchasing an additional 427,276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,144,000 after acquiring an additional 34,992 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,327,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,229,000 after buying an additional 294,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 688,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,307,000 after acquiring an additional 91,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

